LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Don’t feel sour, a sauerkraut making workshop hosted by an award-winning fermentation revivalist has been announced in Lewisburg!

As a part of their Appalachian Heritage Series, Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg presents the Make Sauerkraut with Sandor Katz workshop. The workshop will be hosted on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 9a.m. to noon. Sandor Katz is a fermentation revivalist, author of five books and recipient of a James Beard, an award to recognize chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists in the United States.

Sandor Katz presenting his fermentation workshop

The class allows its participants a hands-on experience to create their own sauerkraut. Participants will assemble the raw products in the class into a jar of ready to ferment kraut that can be sampled in just a few weeks. A selection of fermented products will be available to sample during the class, as well.

Since the class size is reportedly limited, registering early is advised. The cost for the class is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. To register for the workshop, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304.645.7917, visit their website, or stop by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.