LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A major achievement was reached this week. 55 seniors from Greenbrier East were honored for the achievement of becoming Greenbrier Scholars.

This honor is taken seriously and the way to achieve this honor is by students maintaining a 3.6 GPA or higher every semester of high school. In honor of this achievement, the Greenbrier Hotel treated this group to a day of activities and dining.

The students did numerous things. They rode horses and carriages around the grounds, navigated escape rooms, swam in the pool, bowled, and shopped.

Students also got the opportunity to learn about the history of the hotel as well.