LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 12, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomed back one of its graduates from the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Deputy Kaleb Helmick was a member of the 192nd Basic Class at the Academy, which was made up of forty-six police officers from across the state.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is proud of Kaleb for his this major accomplishment and hopes he will have many years of service to come.