Smoot man sets fire to neighbor’s camper in Greenbrier County

SMOOT, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing an arson charge after attempting to set his neighbor’s camper on fire.

During the evening hours of Thursday, May 26, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the Smoot area of Greenbrier County. Once officers were on scene, they saw a camper on fire.

At that time, the owners of the camper, Jeremiah Holiday and Cheyenne Hendrix told law enforcement that Karl Legg, of Smoot, was angry with them for not taking him to buy meth. Legg then reportedly tried attacking Mr. Holiday with an axe handle, before having it turned on himself.

After the physical fight, Legg allegedly returned to the camper with a tire and put it under the home before setting it on fire. The lit tire would eventually cause the camper to catch fire as well.

According to the criminal complaint, Legg reportedly told officers that he wanted to kill Jeremiah because he would not move off of his property.

Karl Legg is charged with Arson. Legg is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail where a $10,000 bond has been set.