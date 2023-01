LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A sweet staple of The State Fair of West Virginia is back in Greenbrier County!

Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls made its long-awaited return to Lewisburg on Friday, January 12. They will be set in Lewisburg until Saturday, January 28th.

The sweet, cinnamony goodness can be found right next to Hog Wild BBQ restaurant.

Cinnamon Rolls are available from 9 in the morning until they sell out for the day.