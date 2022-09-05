WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A little rain didn’t dampen any spirits Monday in White Sulphur Springs.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church held its 71st Labor Day Fair in the Spa City on September 5th.

A few local vendors even braved the wet conditions to celebrate with the community. One of those groups was Greenbrier Valley Pride, a group St. Thomas has partnered with for over a year now.

Members of Greenbrier Valley Pride said it means a lot to have the church partner with and support their organization.

“This is an inclusive church. And in the world we live in, so many churches are not, but it’s nice to be able to count on one that is,” said Greenbrier Valley Pride member Retus Ramsey.

The Reverend Betsy Walker said she made the decision to partner with Greenbrier Valley Pride when she went to their Pride celebration last year and saw no other religious groups there supporting the organization.

“We really felt that the LGBTQ+ population is underserved. Also, I’m afraid to say that sometimes churches have not had the best record of welcoming the LGBTQ+ community,” said the Reverend.

Fairgoers enjoyed a selection of activities, toys, white elephant gifts and delicious hot dogs and hamburgers, provided by Mountain Steer Meat Company.

Proceeds raised from the fair go toward St. Thomas’ outreach program, which helps them make a difference in the community in White Sulphur Springs and beyond.