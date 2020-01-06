Stabbing case in Rainelle lands Beckley man in jail

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Beckley man in connection with a stabbing investigation. The incident happened at a home in Rainelle on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The call came in at 6 a.m. The victim told investigators she believed she was stabbed by her boyfriend “CD.” He was later identified as Carl Donald Hammett, 35, of Beckley. The victim also said Hammett stabbed himself.

Investigators used a K-9 to track Hammett and found him on Main Street. He was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center for treatment of a stabbing injury on his left arm.

Hammett told deputies he was attacked by two “white men,” but could not describe his attackers. He admitted he used a knife, which he described to investigators. Deputies were able to find the knife, which had blood on it.

The other people who were in the home at the time of the incident denied there was a struggle between the suspect and the two individuals he told deputies about.

Hammett is charged with Unlawful Wounding in Greenbrier County and failing to register as a sex offender in Raleigh County. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond from Greenbrier County and a $10,000 bond from Raleigh County.