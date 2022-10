LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Lewisburg travelers are warned to be cautious today, October 11, 2022.

Lewisburg Police Department reported the traffic signal at the intersection of 219 and 60 is out and could possibly be out for several more hours.

The intersection is operating off a four-way stop system until the traffic light can be repaired.

