FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Dispatch reported a structure fire in the Frankford area of Greenbrier County at approximately 11:45a.m.

According to dispatchers, the structure fire is on the 100 block of Lilac Lane right off of Keister Road.

Multiple Volunteer Fire Departments responded on scene including: Frankfort VFD, Fairlea VFD, White Sulphur Springs VFD and EMS, Lewisburg VFD and Anthony Creek VFD. Greenbrier Dispatch advises that Lilac Lane will be closed due to the heavy first responder presence on scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.