LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A summer of fun is already underway at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.

Friday, June 23rd is the last day to register your little ones for the 2023 edition of Kids College.

Every summer children come from all across the country to attend Kids College where they get to learn, play, and do art projects.

This year, Carnegie Hall Marketing Director Phil McLaughlin says the kids will have plenty of fun activities to choose from.

“This year we have more kids than we ever have before, we’re also offering more than we ever have before. I think we have 60 different classes that they can choose from,” said McLaughlin.

It’s not just kids having all the fun at Carnegie Hall this summer. The Ivy Terrace concert series continues Thursday, June 22, with a free, live performance by the Thomas Taylor Band. The Ivy Terrace series will continue on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month for the rest of the summer.

To register for one of the two Kids College sessions, visit Carnegie Hall’s website, or call Carnegie Hall at (304) 645-7917.