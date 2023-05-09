LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local native of West Virginia and retired NBA player is bringing a basketball camp to Lewisburg.

Starting Monday, June 26, through Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Tamar Slay will host the Slay Basketball Camp at Lewisburg Baptist Academy. This is a development camp designed for both boys and girls, ages 8 to 16. The camp will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. each day.

The staff includes retired coaches, professional trainers, as well as college and high school players. The staff will teach proper skill development and technique.

Born and raised in Beckley, Slay graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He helped lead Woodrow to two AAA State Titles. From there, he earned a scholarship to attend Marshall University where he is now a Hall of Famer. After 12 years of professional basketball, he retired and decided to use his talents, knowledge, and experience to help others improve their game.

“Most of the time, youth basketball players have to travel out of the area for basketball camp and development. A camp of this caliber to be held locally is special for the area and we are looking forward to hosting Slay Basketball in June and welcoming the community to Lewisburg Baptist Academy’s Gymnasium,” said Jonathan Comer, Pastor of Lewisburg Baptist Church.

For more information on the camp and to register, please visit: https://www.vagaro.com/tamarslaybasketball/classes or www.tamarslay.com