LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – It is almost time for the Taste of our Towns festival in Lewisburg.

It has been three years since the city was last able to host the Taste of our Towns festival, but this year it is back and better than ever.

Five to ten thousand people are expected to descend on Lewisburg for some of the tastiest signature foods anywhere in the world.

Carnegie Hall Marketing Director Philip McLaughlin said it is arguably the biggest day of the year in Lewisburg.

“Really economically it is a huge boom. I think it is the first or second biggest day for the downtown businesses, of the year,” McLaughlin told 59News.

In addition to delicious food from places like the Greenbrier, Lewisburg is also allowing for open containers during the festival so folks can sample drinks from local distilleries and breweries while they eat and shop.