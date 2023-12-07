WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Chocolates of all kinds line the glass cases in front of The Candy Maker, the Greenbrier’s own in-house candy shop.

The candymakers are gearing up for the holiday season which means chocolate, caramel, fruit, and all manner of other delicious treats.

For lead candymaker Sue Moats, this is her first Christmas season taking the reins of the candy making and she said they are going to be busy.

“Well, between the two of us we’re probably making a couple of thousand pieces of candy a day,” Moats told 59News.

The candymakers work year-round, but the holidays are their busiest time of the year.

Retail clerk Sharon Wells says she has not been at the job for long, but she has already experienced a glimpse of the holiday rush.

“Thanksgiving was really busy. That’s the busiest time since I’ve been here,” said Wells.

But the customers appreciate the hard work and care that goes into each piece of candy they purchase.

Roanoke, Virginia native Judy Parker said she’s already tapped into her recent purchase.

“Oh, my raspberry truffle. It was delicious,” said Parker. “I got a peppermint bark and I got the salted caramel. They are making them homemade back there in the back, so that made it even better.”

The most popular candies around Christmas time are the Greenbrier Caramel, a caramel coated in half milk and half dark chocolate, and the Chocolate Cherries, made by using a multi-day process to get that ooey gooey cherry center in the middle of bittersweet dark chocolate.