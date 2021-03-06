The Greenbrier hosts annual Dorothy Draper workshop

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier Resort is hosting their Dorothy Draper Decorating workshop. Dorothy Draper redesigned the interior of the resort after it was used as a hospital during World War II.

Guests had the opportunity to tour the property with Carleton Varney, who is the president of Dorothy Draper & Company, INC.

Varney is celebrating 60 years with the company this year.

The designs used by Draper stress the use of bright colors and patterns.

Guest who came to the event explored the bold designs influenced by Draper. Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 will be the last day of the workshop.