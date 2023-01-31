RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – An old staple of one Greenbrier County community is getting a facelift.

The Sportsman Tavern, a Ronceverte institution since 1930, will reopen under new ownership in mid-February.

The bar will feature arcade machines, pinball, shuffleboard, pool and enough televisions to enjoy every big game.

Co-owner Mark Trent said he is proud to invest in his hometown, and hopeful other Ronceverte residents will support the new Sportsman.

“I think if you live here and you love your community you should do everything you can to support it and to grow it. So this is just one little piece of the puzzle,” Trent told 59News.

The Sportsman will feature a selection of beers, wines, ciders, spirits and more.

Trent said he hopes the Sportsman will be a place where all of Ronceverte can come together for a good time and a big game.