LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine announced some new installments on campus that will help support the university’s sustainability.

Three solar-powered panels have been installed in the WVSOM’s campus, each unit sustaining four outlets that will allow students and employees to charge devices while they are outdoors. The charging stations were provided by the help of David Barger, D.O. a WVSOM class of 1983 alumnus and his wife Bonita Barger, Ph.D.

In addition to being convenient for staff and students, the solar-powered charging stations are apart of a plan to promote sustainability on campus that was introduced by the Barger Campus Preservation and Green Initiative Endowment. The Bargers offered this support as a way to combine their passion for sustainability and love for WVSOM.

“We believe in the future of WVSOM and the viability of a green-friendly and sustainable campus environment. In order to launch this initiative, leadership, commitment and program implementation are fundamental. Solar-powered charging stations for students, an electric car charging station, dog waste containers, a recycling program and an employee-student education campaign are the first steps to bring this vision to life.” David Barger, D.O.

A sustainability consultant will conduct assessments of existing campus initiatives to determine current levels of campus preservation. Additional steps include the formation of a green initiative committee to assist with creating a three to five-year sustainability plan for WVSOM.