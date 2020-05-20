Town of Alderson cancels 59th annual 4th of July festivities

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The 4th of July is typically filled with family gatherings, cookouts, and fireworks. For the Town of Alderson, it is usually all of that and more.

This year, the Town of Alderson was supposed to gather for its 59th annual 4th of July celebration. After a meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020, the committee decided this year’s event will no go on as planned.

“The most important thing for us is the safety of our community and we can’t risk the community,” Briton Kirby, 4th of July Committee Member said.

With that in mind, the committee decided to cancel this year’s festivities. According to Jeremy Bennett, the Alderson Police Chief, it was not a decision they made lightly, either.

“The decision to cancel it was very hard. A lot of brilliant minds came together to decide it was best for the safety of the community to do so,” Bennett said.

Laurie Bennett sits on the 4th of July Committee. She said they work hard for 10 months to get all of the logistics together. Between the parade, fireworks and 5K, the planning does not stop, which is what makes the event so successful.

“We start planning about August-September time frame for the next year, so it is about a 10 month process to plan the festival. We were all heartbroken that this had to happen,” Laurie said.

An event that is loved by so many community members and a staple in Alderson will just have to wait until next year.