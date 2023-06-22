GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Construction is underway on new turf fields at Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West high schools.

The new turf field will replace nearly two decade-old turf at East, while West will be getting turf for the first time in school history.

Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant said the project’s timeline is right on track.

“The goal is still that everything is going to be ready by fall for the teams to play on, and I think the public is going to be very excited about seeing these new fields,” Bryant told 59News.

Bryant says fall sports teams will have to hold preseason practices in other locations, but the fields are expected to be ready for the first home games of the season.

In addition to the new turf fields, both schools are also receiving newly renovated running tracks around the fields.