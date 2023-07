WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Two people were injured in a tractor accident in Greenbrier County on the Pocahontas Trail.

According to Greenbrier Dispatch, two patients are being flown out while ambulances from White Sulphur Springs EMS and Greenbrier Emergency are on the scene, along with Anthony’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.