UPDATE: Ronceverte voters say yes to renewing city’s street, cemetery levies

6/4/19 8:20 p.m. UPDATE: Both levies for the city of Ronceverte’s election ballot passed.

With 64-percent of the vote, the cemetery levy will renew for another five years. The same applies to the street levy, which received 67-percent of the ballots. The renewals take effect in July 2020.

Ronceverte will also have a new city council and recorder, despite those races being uncontested. Deena Pack will be the city’s new recorder. On city council, Adam Rosin, Scott Vogelsong, and Gail White were elected to four-year terms, while Kathy King will have two years in office.

ORIGINAL STORY: On June 4, Ronceverte held its municipal election at city hall.

Although the candidate races were uncontested for recorder and city council, voters had to choose whether to renew two levies for five years. One tackled street maintenance, like patching, paving, and culvert repairs. The other involves the city’s upkeeping of its two cemeteries.

Ronceverte City Administrator Reba Mohler said these levies are critical to their budget.

“We’re a very small town [with] limited funds,” Mohler said. “Mowing the cemetery would be almost impossible if we didn’t have access to these funds.”

Mohler said the continuation of the levies will not raise taxes. If passed, the renewal will take effect in July 2020. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

59 News will post the election’s results here once they become available.