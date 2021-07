LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One westbound lane of I-64 in Greenbrier County is still closed due to an accident.

Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the accident happened at mile marker 167. Emergency crews are on scene. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Traffic delays are still to be expected and drivers are asked to continue finding an alternate route.

Stick with 59News as we update the situation.