LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County have been reopened.

The closure was made due to a car accident near mile marker 172. The extent of injuries of those involved is still unknown.

Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, Greenbrier EMS, White Sulphur EMS, Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department are all on scene.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update on the situation!