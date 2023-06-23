WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Seven years ago, on June 23rd, 2016, downtown White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County was submerged as flood waters washed away homes, cars, and even lives.

Like many others in the White Sulphur Springs community, 50 East owner Thomas Crabtree remembers that day like it was yesterday.

“In 2016 I was in Pennsylvania, at home. I got a call from my Restaurant Manager,” Crabtree explained. “She said ‘Tom, you need to come down here, it’s bad.’ I came down and it was worse than we could have imagined.”

In the months and years that followed, Crabtree worked alongside other business owners, as well as volunteers, local leaders and fellow residents to try to rebuild the place they call home.

Seven years later, downtown White Sulphur Springs looks very different. In fact, many people would say it looks better now than it ever has before.

Crabtree told 59News the flood recovery efforts started the momentum for a city revitalization that is still going on today.

“The flood recovery ironically created a momentum that continues to this day in the rebuilding of White Sulphur Springs. When the flood hit, White Sulphur Springs was a depressed community. The economy was in decline, Main Street was full of empty storefronts. Today, quite the opposite is true. Main Street is thriving. There are new businesses popping up. That all started with the flood recovery,” said Crabtree.

“All of those volunteers that showed up for years, two or three years of volunteer labor here, they all bought gasoline. They all ate in restaurants. They all drove the local economy – hundreds of volunteers. And that momentum has resulted in people investing in Main Street, people buying old buildings and fixing them up and starting new businesses. It’s really a great renaissance for White Sulphur Springs,” Crabtree added.

Today, the Schoolhouse Hotel brings new visitors to town every weekend. Families gather to sit outside and enjoy the scenery at Big Draft Brewing. Crabtree’s new business, the West Virginia Great Barrel Company, created 500 new jobs for the area.

No matter how much White Sulphur Springs grows, the community will always remember what was lost seven years ago.

Crabtree says the next step in White Sulphur Springs’ revitalization is to build more homes to house all of the newcomers flocking to the city. Needing to build new homes because people are so interested in moving to the area, is a good problem to have.

In fact, it’s something worth celebrating.

This weekend, Big Draft Brewing in downtown White Sulphur Springs will host the second annual Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival.

Main street will be shut down for local artists and musicians to display their talents, as the White Sulphur Springs community comes together to honor their past, and celebrate their present.

“While [the 2016 flood] was a heartbreaking and tragic event, the town is really revitalizing and coming through. It’s great to celebrate the town and all the local artists, how far we’ve come,” said Festival Organizer and Big Draft Brewing owner Clay Elkins.

The festival begins with a parade through downtown White Sulphur Springs Friday, June 23rd, and lasts all day Saturday the 24th, with a full day of fun activities and live music at Big Draft Brewing.

For information about the festival, head to the Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival’s website.