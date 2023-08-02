FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department announced via Facebook where LIV Golf spectators can park.

LIV Golf is hosting its first West Virginia golf tournament at the Greenbrier Resort Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 7, 2023. The event features free parking at the parking lot in Fairlea located at the State Fairgrounds.

All tournament spectators will be given a bus ride to the golf course from the free parking area. The White Sulphur Springs Police Department warns spectators if they park on privately owned property in town, the car may be towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information on the LIV Golf tournament held at the Greenbrier Resort, visit their website.