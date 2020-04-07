World Health Day recognizes those on the front lines

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Right now, nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. Those professionals are providing high quality treatment and care, addressing fears and, in some cases, collecting data for clinical studies.

The Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg, WV treats patients in the Greenbrier Valley, and the health care workers there say this is what they signed up for.

“Across the board, we do our best to rise and meet the need and to find a way to help,” said Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Shannon Bashler. “That’s the reason that we walk in to the emergency rooms and say ‘Here I am, how can I help.”

“There is no doubt that I feel like I am living my mission,” Dr. Lauren Miller said. “There’s nothing more than when you’re in a bio-hazard suit, being there for the community.”

World Health Day is recognized annually on April 7th, and dates back to 1948 when the World Health Organization was founded. Since then, men and women have chosen to follow in the footsteps of the doctors and nurses that came before them and help within their local community.

“I was born and raised in West Virginia, so that was a big driving passion for me, was to be there for my community,” Dr. Miller said.

2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, and the World Health Organization is using today to make a series of recommendations to strengthen the healthcare workforce.