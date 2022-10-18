The young Great Egret was found in the front yard of a home near Alderson. The bird was wounded, and unable to fly.

The bird was taken straight to Three Rivers Avian Center. Examinations showed a severe bruise on the inside of his right elbow, but the bones were intact and the wing had full extension and control. The Egret was okay!

According to Three Rivers Avian Center, the Egret was just very sore and hungry. He is currently on medication for pain and swelling with fresh shiners on the menu!