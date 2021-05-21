WV Dandelion Festival returns to White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The WV Dandelion Festival is set to make a strong comeback in 2021.

Returning to White Sulphur Springs in late May, The WV Dandelion Festival is held Memorial Day each year. The 3-day celebration is centered around the ‘determination of the WV Dandelion’.

The event will kick off Friday, May 28, with a new ticketed Sip N Stroll on Big Draft Road. The following day will be filled with vendors, live music, fireworks, and much more. The party will close out with the WV Dandelion Festival Parade on Sunday night.

The 2021 Dandelion Festival is sponsored by WSS Main Street and the City of White Sulphur Springs. Anyone looking for more information on the event can visit the Dandelion Festival website at wvdandelionfestival.com.