RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Rainelle Detachment of the West Virginia State Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired call.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 12:25 p.m., deputies with the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call in the western part of Greenbrier County. West Virginia State Police were able to respond to the call as well.

Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is the investigating officer in the case. We have reached out for more information, which will be provided once it is released.

