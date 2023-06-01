LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Treasurer paid a visit to Greenbrier County Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Riley Moore presented an unclaimed property check to county commissioners Tammy Tincher, Blaine Phillips, and Lowell Rose at the courthouse in Lewisburg.
Commission President Tammy Tincher says the 31 and a half thousand dollar total was made up of many smaller checks owed to the county.
“Absolutely it was a lot of smaller checks. $2.50, $4.99 to different vendors to different organizations that never got processed through,” said Tincher.
Tincher said there were also some larger checks, including some for several thousand dollars.
She said the money will be put into the county’s general fund since it hadn’t previously been budgeted for.