LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Treasurer paid a visit to Greenbrier County Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Riley Moore presented an unclaimed property check to county commissioners Tammy Tincher, Blaine Phillips, and Lowell Rose at the courthouse in Lewisburg.

Commission President Tammy Tincher says the 31 and a half thousand dollar total was made up of many smaller checks owed to the county.