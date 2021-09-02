WVDOH: U.S. 219, Ronceverte Hill, to be reduced to one lane due to resurfacing

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Traffic is going to be reduced to one lane due to a resurfacing project on U.S. 219, Ronceverte Hill, starting Friday, September 3.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), the project will start at CR 45, Teaberry Road to North of U.S. 219 southbound near McDonalds. The contractor for the project, West Virginia Paving, said they plan to work Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

During work hours, traffic will be taken down to one lane and reopened to three lanes after work for the day has been completed. A pilot truck and other flagging personnel will be at the work zone to help maintain traffic flow, but drivers should still expect delays.

WVDOH is expecting the project to be finished on September 15, 2021. Inclement weather or other circumstance may delay the scheduled completion.