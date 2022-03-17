LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its 50th anniversary with multiple events across the Mountain State.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., and other school staff with stakeholders, alumni, students and friends of the medical school celebrated the institution’s founding during a visit to Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. The visit is a part of a series of event to increase awareness of WVSOM’s economic impact on the state and region.

“We have much to celebrate this year. I want to be sure everyone knows the value WVSOM brings to West Virginia. Not only do we have a tremendous economic impact in the state, but WVSOM is the state’s largest medical school, with about 800 students enrolled each year. WVSOM is also the No. 1 medical school in the state providing primary care physicians in rural and underserved areas. We want to share our incredible message and celebrate the rich history of the school’s founding.” WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D.

A yearlong schedule of events will take place on WVSOM’s campus in Lewisburg, W.Va., throughout the state and at national conferences in 2022. A list of events can be found on WVSOM’s 50th-anniversary webpage.