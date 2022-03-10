LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County residents will now be able to receive free transportation to medical appointments and be more easily tested for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

This major community program is thanks to a partnership between the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH), Mountain Transit Authority (MTA) and the Greenbrier County Health Department. The program was made possible by a $495,000 Rural Health Disparities grant from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.

The grant allows the partners to provide non-emergency medical transportation for county residents, operate a mobile testing unit. The services are available now and will continue through April 15, 2023.

Barbara Holt, CRCH executive director, said she is grateful that the grant allows the center to partner with other area organizations to reach these goals.

“We’re excited for the opportunities the grant will bring. Greenbrier County residents will have access to free transportation to any non-emergency medical appointment. We realize it’s sometimes difficult for people to have someone available to take them to and from an appointment, and we hope this will help alleviate scheduling and transportation challenges. Additionally, the mobile testing unit will allow medical personnel to make home visits to remote areas. While positive COVID-19 cases in the county are trending downward, it’s still important to be vaccinated if you have not had an opportunity to do so, or to test if you are sick.” Barbara Holt, CRCH executive director

Nikki Dolan, RN, director of nursing/administrator for the health department, said she expects the partnerships with WVSOM and GCEAS to play a vital role in improving the health of Greenbrier County residents.

Through the program, WVSOM will schedule free trips to medical appointments for Greenbrier County residents using MTA vehicles. MTA is a public transportation service that operates in Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster Counties.

To receive transportation, residents must be at least 18 years old, or must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Accommodations will be made for people with special needs such as a wheelchair-friendly vehicle.

Any residents in Greenbrier County who need transportation to an appointment may call 304-793-6588 and speak with a WVSOM employee.

Tim Thomas, MTA general manager, said the organization is pleased to participate in the program.

"One of the most important things public transit can bring to a community is to make it healthier," Thomas said. "Mountain Transit Authority already serves areas like Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs, but with this program we'll also be helping to meet the needs of people in western Greenbrier County. We're excited to have the opportunity to improve the quality of life in those areas."

The grant also provides funds for the Greenbrier County Health Department to have a vehilcle for the purpose of using it as a mobile testing unit. Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service (GCEAS) will work under the direction of the health department to fulfill this portion of the grant.

Wes Hylton, administrator for GCEAS, said people unable to get around who would like to request the mobile testing unit may call 304-645-2252. A paramedic will come to the caller’s home to perform a rapid COVID-19 test and record the patient’s blood pressure, temperature and blood oxygen level.

“We’re going to try to provide COVID-19 test results on site, and we expect it will take about 17 minutes to obtain the results. But if we have, say, five calls and five visits to make, we might need to let the tests run from one call while we move on to the next, and in those cases we can provide the results by text, email or phone.” Wes Hylton, administrator for GCEAS

Finally, the grant will provide the health department with new laptops and employ staff to digitize patient records from the department’s clinic, starting with patients who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 due to underlying health issues.