LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new grant is offering assistance to Greenbrier County citizens who struggle to find healthcare.

A four hundred ninety five thousand dollar grant from the West Virginia department of Health and Human Resources can provide free transportation to medical appointments for people who live in the rural areas of Greenbrier County.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine partnered with the Mountain Transit authority, and the Greenbrier County Health department to offer these services.



To book an appointment, Greenbrier County residents can call (304) 793-6588, you must call at least a week before the appointment to be approved.