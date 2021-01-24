WVSOM start COVID-19 relief task force for students and faculty

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine incorporated a COVID-19 stress relief task force to help students cope with the pandemic. Olivia Giambra is a first year student at WVSOM and is a part of the task force.

The task force consists of one representative from each class. She said each representative acts like a liaison and voices the concerns of faculty and students to administration. She believes the task force helps students with the stresses of the pandemic.

“So I think the biggest thing this task force is doing is listening to the students and that is the biggest part. Students I think sometimes have a lot of stress because they think they are not being heard. So any of the first year students or second year students can come to me with their concerns.”

Giambra also said there are different struggles for different students. She said the task force provides different activities for the students who may need help coping with the pandemic.