FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – When you pull into the State Fair of West Virginia parking lot, you may see some young faces with some bright orange polls. Those bright and shiny faces are none other than the Greenbrier East High School Band students.

These band students are directing traffic to save up money for their band class.

The Greenbrier East Marching Spartan Marching Band has been working the State Fair of West Virginia for many years. Most students start working the fairgrounds as freshmen.

“My experience is there’s different positions, and I do final destination parking,” said Breanna Carpenter, a senior at GEHS. “It is not as easy as it looks.”

Students like Carpenter said they are already close as a band team, but after working long hours at the fairgrounds, she feels even closer to her fellow bandmates.

Band members like Alexa Johnston, also thought of the Spartan Marching Band as a family affair.

“My brother was in the band for four years, so I joined Color Guard, and this is my second year,” said Johnston.

Raised proceeds go towards band equipment and the ‘end of the year’ trip for the students.