Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company launching nine new beers

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — A local brewery is planning a big surprise for their annual winter event.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is launching nine new beers on December 18, 2021. It is the biggest launch in the company’s history.

Alex Durand, Operations Director, said this is a unique chance to experiment with new flavors and types of beer.

“We are going to release a slew of sour, or a goze style, beer which is tart and we are adding fruit to the beer,” Durand said. “One that I am particularly excited about is our ‘Island in the Sky’ lemon lavender goze.”

All of the new beers will be available to the public at their “Wild and Wonderful Winter” event December 18, 2021. The event will also feature performances from local artists.