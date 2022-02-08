Harrison County teen charged in Barbour County murder

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department held a news conference, Tuesday morning, to release details on a January 3, 2022 shooting death at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.

Stoane Binegar

The victim, David Heater, died of a single gunshot wound, officials said. Heater’s body was found by people coming to use the shooting range that day.

An investigation led authorities to Stoane Binegar, 19 of Shinnston. On Monday, Binegar confessed to the killing, during an interview with West Virginia State Police at the West Union detachment, according to Sheriff Brett Carpenter.

During their investigation, deputies recovered a pistol and found that Heater’s personal items were taken. Beyond that, authorities do not yet have a motive for the shooting, they said. The investigation is ongoing.

Binegar is charged with first degree murder and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Also present at Tuesday’s news conference were officials from the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement and the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Binegar is also facing a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in Monongalia County. In that case, Binegar is accused of helping an underage girl run away from home on three different occasions. That is alleged to have happened after the Barbour County shooting.