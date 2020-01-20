Breaking News
Hearing in opioid cases set in Charleston

West Virginia News

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A court hearing in two West Virginia lawsuits that accuse several drug firms of fueling the opioid epidemic has been set in Charleston. The hearing is set for Jan. 27.

The Herald-Dispatch reports it involves suits filed by Huntington and Cabell County and will be the first Charleston-based court proceeding in the case in nearly three years.

The order was issued last week after a U.S. Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation signed off on sending the cases back to West Virginia. The last time attorneys met in a Charleston courtroom was in May 2017, before the multi-district litigation group was created.

