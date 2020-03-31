Helping the homeless fundraiser embraces social distancing

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An organization which helps the homeless is pushing forward with a fundraiser, but accommodating social distancing protocols. Open Heart Ministries will serve up Mexican food on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Dishes being served include a Grande Taco Salad or a stuffed Mexican potato which comes with a beef burrito, or cheese nachos which come with a beef burrito. A dessert and a soda are included with each meal.

All meals will be either take-out or delivered and available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Open Heart Ministries West Virginia Manor location on Federal Street. An $8 donation is requested.

Open Heart Ministries is a Christian-based, non-profit community organization dedicated to assisting temporarily homeless people without regard to their age, color, race, or religious affiliation.