Holiday lights at State Fairgrounds to open one additional day

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS ) — The festive lights at the State Fairgrounds are a big attraction in Greenbrier County.

Christmas at the Fair was supposed to end Wednesday, December 22, 2021. However, thanks to some of the board members it will be open one more day. Your last chance to see the lights at the fair will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 6-8p.m.

CEO of the State Fair Kelly Collins, said if it weren’t for a small group of hard workers, this event would not be possible.

“I have to say thank you to my board of directors here at the State Fair of West Virginia. We’re a very small staff. So, getting someone to work the holidays can be difficult. So, we have some board members that stepped up and volunteered to work for us that evening,” Collins said.

Admission is taken by donation.

To see what is happening at the fairgrounds year-round, check out their website .