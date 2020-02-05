Home visit leads to two arrested on drug, firearm charges

MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are in jail after methamphetamine and firearms were found inside their home.

Deputies along with West Virginia Parole Services visited a home in Mossy on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Inside the home, they found meth and firearms.

Jennifer White, 41 of Danese, and Zachary Armstrong, 28 of Mossy, were both arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Parole Services issued a violation hold on both of them.

Both White and Armstrong are in jail.