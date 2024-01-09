GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On the 9th day of January each year, the nation acknowledges our brave law enforcement officers on a day recognized as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a day meant for all civilians to thank and honor their law local enforcement that keeps their community safe. National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was established in 2015 after a Missouri police officer tragically lost their life in the line of duty.

“When you look at some of the things that go on across the nation, it makes us thankful. Not only for what we do but where we do it. We’re fortunate to serve in an area like this where people still respect law enforcement and first responders.” Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day should be a reminder to truly be grateful for the local law enforcement that keeps our cities safe. Wearing the color blue to show support, or sending a letter to your local law enforcement agency is one of the best ways to demonstrate your law enforcement appreciation.