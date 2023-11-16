CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are invited by Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice to submit photos that will be shown on two recognition trees that will be displayed this holiday season to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders.

The recognition trees for the 2023 holiday season will be in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, with a third tree to be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families that will honor loved ones who sacrificed their lives while serving the United States.

Cathy and I absolutely cherish this holiday tradition. Seeing West Virginians unite to honor our incredible heroes of the United States Military and our First Responders brings so much joy to us. The heartfelt photos on the recognition trees create a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by these amazing individuals. It’s an honor to show off the real stars of West Virginia in our Capitol during the holidays. Governor Jim Justice

I am looking forward to seeing your photos of our West Virginia heroes. This is one of my favorite Christmas traditions. First Lady Cathy Justice

All photos, submission forms, and tags, must be received before Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Photos can be submitted by email at kate.e.morris@wv.gov or mail at the following mailing address

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Katie Morris

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

Submit photocopies, as submitted photos will not be returned. The Military recognition form and tag can be found here, and the first responder recognition form and tag can be found here.