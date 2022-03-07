GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With Spring approaching, more and more work zones are being created to repair damages from the Winter season.

Work zones are posted with slower than usual speed limits, but how fast should you go if no one is actively working in the work zone? According to Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison, it is better to be safe when it comes to work zone speed limits.

“I would do the work zone speed limit for whatever is posted for that part of the road and obey it no matter what. You might drive by there and not see them working and drive through there the next time and they’re working.” Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison

Sheriff Ellison also reminded drivers that if you are caught speeding in a work zone, the fine is doubled.