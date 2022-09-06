COOPERS ROCK STATE FOREST, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a hiker reported finding human remains off of Mont Chateau Trail at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, and responding deputies confirmed there were remains present.

The body has since been recovered and taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification, according to the release.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in the release that no further information will be released until the remains have been positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.