SWISS, WV (WVNS) — A skull that is believed to have belonged to a woman was reportedly found near the Swiss area of Nicholas County on July 22, 2023.

According to a West Virginia State Police (WVSP) incident report obtained by 59News, the Richwood Detachment of the WVSP received information regarding the discovery possible human remains.

Once on scene in a wooded area on Route 39, the remains were determined to be a human skull with no a jaw bone attached. The size of the skull was reportedly consistent with a woman’s skull.

Cadaver dogs were then used in a search of the surrounding area. During the search, only two shirts were found nearby.

The skull was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing and possible identification.

