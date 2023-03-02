CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Human remains were found in the Cheat Lake area on Sunday, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene, a wooded area between South Pierpont Road and the Hannalei Development, after a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m., according to the release.

Human remains were discovered and Mon EMS and a representative from the Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in recovering them. The remains have been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of the manner of death.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing any additional information at this time.