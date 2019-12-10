Police Chief Dial named new Huntington city manager

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, December 9, 2019, Police Chief Hank Dial was named city manager.

While Dial will begin his official duties as city manager on Monday, December 16, 2019, Huntington Police Capt. Ray Cornwell will assume the duties of interim police chief at that time.

“Hank Dial is a proven administrator who has established a high level of trust throughout the community,” Williams said. “Most importantly, he has a brilliant understanding of the fiscal demands of city government and brings a law enforcement expertise that has never been held in the position of city manager.

Dial worked for the Huntington Police Department for 28 years, serving as chief of police since May 2018. He also served as Patrol Bureau commander and Administrative Bureau commander.

Dial’s annual salary as city manager will be $94,884.

Trending Stories

