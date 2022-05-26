UPDATE (2:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 26): An investigation by Huntington PD has revealed Sheila Eanes was not the intended target of the suspect Calvin Young.

They say that Young left his house on Charleston Ave. and fired three rounds in the direction of Ms. Eanes’ house. They believe that he was trying to shoot at a vehicle driving down the street when he shot a bullet that went through two walls and hit Ms. Eanes in the head.

Young is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $130,000 cash-only bond.

UPDATE (12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 26): A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a shooting that happened on Wednesday night in Huntington.

Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Sheila Eanes was shot around 10:00 p.m. on the 1600 block of Charleston Ave. They say she died from her injuries.

34-year-old Calvin Young, of Michigan, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of wanton endangerment, one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and one count of using or presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say there is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Police on the scene say there is no suspect yet.