CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) was interviewed live on national news Wednesday morning to talk about West Virginia’s school choice options and tax cuts, but Justice also said that if he decides to run for Senate, he thinks he will have a good chance at winning.

During the interview on Fox News‘ morning show “Fox & Friends,” Justice was asked if he plans to run for Senate as interviewers pointed out that since he signed the largest tax cut in West Virginia, his approval rating is much higher than the current seat holder, Sen. Joe Manchin (D).

Just like he answered in previous interviews, Justice said he is “seriously considering” running against Manchin but did not confirm. Justice said that the only reason he would run for Senate is because he is “a patriot” and that he is “worried about our country.” “That’s not hogwash, not political hogwash,” he said.

He also said that he will announce his decision to run or not “probably within the next very few days.”

When asked if Justice thinks he would win in a Senate match-up against Sen. Manchin, Justice smiled and said, “I know I’d win. That’s all there is to it.”

In an NBC News interview in February, Joe Manchin said that he believes Justice is the “overwhelming favorite to win the Republican Primary” and that if he and Justice do end up facing off for the Senate seat, he hopes it will be a clean campaign.